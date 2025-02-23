Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Shares Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 37,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 38,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Yunji Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 22.33%.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

