Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $245,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4,860.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 0.1% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,846,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,886,000 after purchasing an additional 444,850 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 497.7% in the 3rd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 9,223,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,007,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,560,000 after purchasing an additional 98,703 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,461,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,600,000 after purchasing an additional 805,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,973,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Capital set a $54.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,477,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.25 per share, with a total value of $114,577,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 257,758,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,348,477.50. This trade represents a 0.97 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,854,394 shares of company stock worth $315,101,532. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

