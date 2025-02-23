Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Sells 47,620 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,620 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up about 0.3% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,812,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,806,000 after buying an additional 108,336 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,522,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,486,000 after acquiring an additional 224,151 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 131,050 shares during the period.

Shares of XME stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $53.38 and a 12-month high of $70.49.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

