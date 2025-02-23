World Equity Group Inc. Sells 7,344 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

World Equity Group Inc. cut its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,344 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLQM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter worth $90,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000.

Shares of FLQM stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.41. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $660.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

