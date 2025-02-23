World Equity Group Inc. Purchases 27,578 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

World Equity Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $1,997,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $50,128,019.74. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $31,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,002.40. This trade represents a 99.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,680,992 shares of company stock worth $473,395,877. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $101.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $125.41. The company has a market cap of $230.84 billion, a PE ratio of 533.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.