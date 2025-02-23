World Equity Group Inc. Purchases 15,498 Shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG)

World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Free Report) by 144.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc. owned about 17.51% of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 66,390 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $859,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of AFLG opened at $35.47 on Friday. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $5.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Profile

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

