World Equity Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 128.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $53.94 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $61.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

