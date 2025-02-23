World Equity Group Inc. Grows Position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD)

World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report) by 167.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc. owned about 1.10% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HERD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 552,783.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,870,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869,486 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,459,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $40.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1612 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

