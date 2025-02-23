World Equity Group Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,000. iShares U.S. Financials ETF accounts for 0.9% of World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. World Equity Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $115.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.94. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.