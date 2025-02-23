World Equity Group Inc. Acquires 2,614 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,601,000 after purchasing an additional 242,536 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,134,000 after purchasing an additional 134,150 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,301 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $295.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.35 and its 200-day moving average is $288.49. The company has a market capitalization of $443.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

