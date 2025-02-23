Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,612 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Welltower by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 19,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Welltower by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 335,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Welltower by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Welltower by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in Welltower by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.19.

Welltower Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $148.69 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $152.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.83 and a 200 day moving average of $130.25. The firm has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.79%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

