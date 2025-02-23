WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.77 and last traded at $31.84. 274,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 225,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

