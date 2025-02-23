Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Acquired by Access Investment Management LLC

Access Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Access Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 387.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 21.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth about $35,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WTFC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.69.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $123.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average is $120.17.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $54,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,042.20. The trade was a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 4,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $553,209.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 206,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,088,465.14. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,315. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

