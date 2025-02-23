Whitehaven Coal Limited (WHC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09 on March 13th

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Whitehaven Coal’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.15.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

