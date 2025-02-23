Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2025

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

IGI stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

See Also

Dividend History for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (NYSE:IGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.