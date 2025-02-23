Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

IGI stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

