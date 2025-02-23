Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 2nd

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

HIX stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $4.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.