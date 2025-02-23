WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $434.15 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $376.14 and a 1 year high of $451.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

