WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 8,398 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,398 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 42.8% in the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,409 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,373,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 315,017 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGDV opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

