WESPAC Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,919 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 930.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $202.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.79.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

