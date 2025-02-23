WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New $857,000 Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $57.44 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.25.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

