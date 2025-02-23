WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,378,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,641,000 after acquiring an additional 194,506 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,869,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,733,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $416.02 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $418.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.70.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

