WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys 1,152 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 118.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,016,000 after purchasing an additional 734,412 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,774,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,618,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,868,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,797,000 after purchasing an additional 440,218 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $217.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $191.34 and a 1 year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

