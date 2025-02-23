WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires 1,800 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.53 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $19.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

