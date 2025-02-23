Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 6,564 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.75.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

