Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,477 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIHP. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 98,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after buying an additional 107,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of BATS:DIHP opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

