Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $14,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $125.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.12 and a 12-month high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.