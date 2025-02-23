Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $22,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hoge Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 68,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 143,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000.

IGF opened at $53.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $55.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

