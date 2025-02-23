Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,556,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,008 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.0% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,504,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,135,000 after buying an additional 67,472 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 164,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,690,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $602.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $601.14 and a 200-day moving average of $585.94. The firm has a market cap of $520.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.