Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 727,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,954 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $52,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.28.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

