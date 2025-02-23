Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $8.27 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,280 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,829,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $434,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 143,757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $128,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,003.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $429.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $940.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $819.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,220 shares of company stock worth $289,856,164. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.