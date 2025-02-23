Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $64.20 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,530,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 1.63% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $64,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

