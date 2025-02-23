Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 6,087 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $147,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $270.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $234.18 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

