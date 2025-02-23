Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 1,132 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,924,000 after buying an additional 100,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,774,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,112,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 30,952 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 606,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $270.74 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $187.05 and a twelve month high of $271.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.32.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

