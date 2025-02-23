Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC owned 0.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.4% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 4.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FMAY opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.01.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

