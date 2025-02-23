Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Sells 20,430 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,430 shares during the quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGDV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,595.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGDV opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

