Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,395,000 after acquiring an additional 214,048 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 190,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 68,980 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 164,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 126,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $110.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.94. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $115.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

