Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Invests $790,000 in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC owned 0.49% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 38,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS YJUN opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $169.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

