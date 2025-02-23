Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 414,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 276,088 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 312,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 209,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024,156 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

