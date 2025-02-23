Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 190.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 161,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,654 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,236,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $131.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.48 and a 200 day moving average of $128.06. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $108.40 and a one year high of $134.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.