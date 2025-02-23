Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 10,413 BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCTU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 47,989 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth $2,929,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 92,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24,064 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,188,000. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $864,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.74. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $67.15.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

