Videndum (LON:VID) Trading Down 22.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) were down 22.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,623,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on VID shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.37) price target on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Videndum Stock Performance

About Videndum

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 230.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

