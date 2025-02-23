Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 22.3% – Here’s Why

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shares fell 22.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VID. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get Videndum alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VID

Videndum Stock Performance

Videndum Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 126.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 230.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. The stock has a market cap of £45.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

(Get Free Report)

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.