Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 22.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) fell 22.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VID shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.37) price target on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a market cap of £45.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 126.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 230.24.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

