Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 22.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) fell 22.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on VID shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.37) price target on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, December 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Videndum
Videndum Trading Down 22.3 %
Videndum Company Profile
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Videndum
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.