Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 22.3% – Here’s What Happened

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 22.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,623,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VID has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Videndum Stock Performance

About Videndum

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 230.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

