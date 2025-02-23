VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Stock Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.63 and traded as high as $66.14. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $65.88, with a volume of 19,750 shares changing hands.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $797.15 million, a PE ratio of -1,317.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.18.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.1331 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,119.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
