VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Stock Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.63 and traded as high as $66.14. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $65.88, with a volume of 19,750 shares changing hands.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $797.15 million, a PE ratio of -1,317.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.18.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.1331 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,119.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 122,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.