VEEM Ltd (VEE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
VEEM Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04. The firm has a market cap of $118.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32.
About VEEM
