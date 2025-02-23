Vast Renewables (NASDAQ:VSTE) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61. 413,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,041,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Vast Renewables Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.

Institutional Trading of Vast Renewables

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vast Renewables stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Vast Renewables as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Vast Renewables Company Profile

Vast Renewables Ltd. is a renewable energy company, which develops concentrated solar thermal power (CSP) energy systems, dispatchable power, and heat and green fuels. Its projects include Utility-Scale Reference Plant, Solar Methanol Demonstration Plant, Hybrid Commercial Plant, and Battery Energy Storage System.

