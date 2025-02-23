Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 117,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,653,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.34 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.12 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.82 and a 200-day moving average of $173.80. The firm has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

