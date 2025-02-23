Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Delta Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,003,000. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 49,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 48,226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,072,000 after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,153,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 614,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,002,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $173.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.28 and a 200-day moving average of $168.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $131.10 and a twelve month high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

