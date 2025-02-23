Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,795,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 2.8% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $282,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,587,000 after purchasing an additional 173,781 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,414,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,072,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,546,000 after buying an additional 2,498,437 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,599,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,512,000 after buying an additional 170,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 109.7% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,412,000 after purchasing an additional 746,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.73. The firm has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

